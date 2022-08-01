DuBOIS — Maurice “Moe” Simmons, a lifetime member of the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department and Goodwill Hose Co., was a very young man when he joined in 1963.
“I was 19 or 20 when I joined and a lot of my buddies had already joined the department. I just wanted to hang with my buddies,” said Simmons. “And then I got hooked. I mean, firefighting gets in your blood. And even now, I mean, I hear fire whistles when other people around me can’t hear them, and I can’t hear most anything else but fire whistles.
“It just gets in your blood if you’re really in it for firefighting,” said Simmons. “I got in it for firefighting probably a couple years later when I first went to fire school. I just found it so interesting. And at that time, fire school was taught by members of our own department, and fire school was only 35 hours. Now it’s hundreds of hours as I understand it. But firefighting has become real, well, it was complex then, but it’s really complex now.”
Back when Simmons first joined, he said the training site was located along Hoover Avenue about where it bends to meet Beaver Drive. He said it was an excellent facility consisting of a four-story tower, a large frame structure and a smaller structure. The training was conducted by veteran DuBois firefighters and he can remember many of those classes as though they occurred yesterday.
He recalled during his early years as a fireman, he practically lived at the fire house and so did most of his buddies. When they weren’t working, going to school or playing ball they were probably at the fire house. He said the friendship and camaraderie that came with being a DuBois firefighter has always been something special.
“I guess what I’d say struck me back then was the friendships, the fun you had with the guys, and the experience of being in some kind of dangerous situations with one another, having to fight your way out or save things,” said Simmons.
Not all nights at the hose house were pleasant and relaxed, however, said Simmons, noting that when the bell rang, the firefighters responded.
“You did what you had to do,” he said.
“I remember one time there was an arsonist in town and we were really on pins and needles with that guy,” recalled Simmons. “And he set a fire. There used to be a club ... on Brady Street, and it was upstairs. He set a fire and that got extinguished right away. He set a fire as a diversion, and the real fire was up at Valentine’s restaurant. And Goodwill ended up coming into the rear side. As you face Valentine’s, we would come in on the rear left side of Valentine’s department store. And we got back there between buildings and up on ladders. Goodwill ladder put two ladders up back in there, and took our lines up there. And two of us were at the very top of that getting at the flames. Our company got credited for saving that block.”
Simmons recalled a fire at the Sons of Italy on a day of temperature inversion.
“The air stayed down, so all the smoke stayed on the ground, and we couldn’t figure out where the fire was coming from,” said Simmons. “So me and Jerry McIntosh, who’s still around town, he’s a life member too and served as a former chief as well. He and I went in on our bellies. We went in the basement on our bellies with the hose, and we had another firefighter with us. I’m not sure who that was. He was on the end of the line.
Recommended Video
“But Jerry and I went in and we found where the fire was coming from,” said Simmons. “And just as we found it, we felt the building shake. And we had to evacuate the building. We couldn’t see anything, so we followed the hose out. We knew the hose had to come in, so we went back out that way. And when the fire was put out, we found out that the main structural beam of the building had fallen down about two or three feet in front of where Jerry and I were.”
The worst fire in Simmons’ memories was when one of his best friends, Joe Hanson, died fighting a fire in the downtown section of DuBois.
“Joe and I had went to that fire together,” said Simmons. “He lived two or three, about four doors up the street from where I lived on Robinson Street. And I came out of my house that day and taking off down, and Joe came out of his, and we waved at one another and he followed me down to the fire. We parked on High Street and we ran down to the fire together. And we said, we’ll get a coffee afterward. Joe belonged to the Third Ward, J. E. DuBois Co., so he went to their truck. I was, of course, Goodwill. I went to our truck. And our truck, it was behind the building. Again, that was most of the time where we went, the rear of the building.
“And I ended up operating our truck at the scene,” said Simmons. “Joe ended up going into the fire to put it out. And at that time, we didn’t have self-contained breathing apparatus. We had just the canister masks. Joe was wearing a canister mask, but what happened was he got hit with extreme heated air and it killed him.”
And of course, said Simmons, the whole department was saddened by what happened there.
“It really hit me hard. I mean, I went home and I sat down, I just couldn’t believe it,” said Simmons. “I went into the building, got suited up, and went into the building to find him. At first, all we knew was he was missing. And then there were reports of sightings and everything else. People just saw him here and there. Well, it turns out all those reports were wrong and he was in the building and he was dead. And so the chaplain came in and said a prayer, his last rites. And then they got him out of the building.”
Simmons recalls other aspects of being a member of the fire department — serving on various committees, helping with the parade and fireman’s ball, working for candidates in chief’s elections and many others.
Although he is no longer one of the “young guys,” Simmons said one part of the experience stands out — the people. He came to know and be friends with people from all five fire companies who are from various age groups, various faiths and various occupations. In many cases, they have but one thing in common — their membership in the fire department.
Simmons said these are some of his recollections — they are special to him but they are not unique.
“They are likely to be typical of those of many other members of the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department,” he said.