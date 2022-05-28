DuBOIS — Finally achieving their “collective” longtime dream, DuBois natives Brittany Bowley and Lindsey Taylor have opened their own intimate gathering space in downtown DuBois.
The Brady Street Collective at 5 S. Brady St. in the historic deposit bank building in downtown DuBois is “a place where creatives and people in our community can celebrate, create and connect with one another,” the women said.
The collective grew from Bowley’s business, Lawrence and Grace Photography, and Taylor’s, Honeydew Vintage.
“We really enjoy creating memorable experiences for our clients, and wanted to create a beautiful space that everyone in our community could create in,” Bowley and Taylor said.
The Brady Street Collective offers experience packages for both personal and creative socials.
Having been friends since high school, the women watched each other become wives, mothers and small business owners throughout the years, they said on The Brady Street Collective’s Facebook page.
“The foundation of our friendship has always been centered around creativity and supporting one another’s dreams,” they wrote.
The collective’s dream design team, Ron Torell and Jennifer Jackson, renovated the space and restored the original details of the building, the women said, noting “It’s what we love most about the space.”
“They truly were able to unveil the raw beauty that the space had been hiding,” said Bowley.
The space displays charming character features, such as exposed brick, original hardwood floors and natural light.
Whatever the clients want, the Bowley and Taylor team can create.
Developing and introducing this endeavor together has been a positive experience for Bowley and Taylor.
“Lindsey and I have talked about this for years, so to finally be able to have a launch day and begin this journey has been nothing short of exciting,” said Bowley. “We are just thrilled with the response thus far.”
The collective held its official launch on Saturday, May 14, welcoming several supportive community members. There have already been several social gatherings booked, the women said.
“Embarking on this journey has been a dream come true,” said Taylor. “We truly love working together, and to be able to help facilitate a space for our community to create in has been something we have been working towards for a long time.”
Anyone who visits the collective can expect to see two regular, fun-loving moms, said Bowley and Taylor, with “ambition to create beautiful socials that match your vibe.”
The Brady Street Collective can assist in everything from tiny socials for young children to adult get-togethers, styled photo shoots and micro-weddings, just a few of the things Bowley and Taylor are looking forward to.
“We are excited to work on some professional opportunities as well, collaborating with local creatives and small businesses,” they said.
Those interested in booking a date can visit www.bradystcollective.com and complete a short survey. Visit The Brady Street Collective on Facebook.