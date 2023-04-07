DuBOIS — Jason Long –assistant teaching professor and Information Sciences and Technology (IST) program leader –is reflecting on the 22 years he has been with Penn State DuBois, a campus he says is “like family.”
Long, a Master of Science in Information Systems (MSIS) –leads and coordinates the campus’ IST programs. A Penn State graduate himself, Long previously held positions at insurance and software companies and was an IT manager, prior to the roles he has now.
A Bellefonte resident, Long says he enjoys teaching at a smaller more intimate campus like Penn State DuBois.
Long joined the campus just as its IST program was kicking off, and was given a computer lab. At the time, Penn State DuBois only offered an associate degree IST program. Now, students are able to achieve their Bachelor of Science degree in the program.
Ironically, it was never Long’s plan to become a professor. But, he now feels it’s something he is meant for. A believer in learning by doing, Long has geared the entire IST program towards a hands-on approach.
“I’m not like traditional professors. I’m all about hands-on (education). You can read anything and everything in a book, but unless you perform that activity, that’s when you learn it,” he said.
The IT program has two dedicated computer labs at Penn State DuBois, said Long, which are managed by the students.
“If there is a virus, if anything breaks, we manage and fix it,” he said. “The students are performing these activities as they are learning.”
During their first year, students take classes like introductory programming and intro to networking. The second year, said Long, is where students go over the hardware on computers, servers, laptops, cellphones, etc.
Having an IST degree has proven to be very valuable in many facets of life. Long recalls having past graduates who work for Amazon, Google, school districts, at hospitals and a couple who have government jobs. Students can also go into cybersecurity, he noted, and basically any IT field.
When it comes to his career, Long says, “My hobby is my profession.”
He has a server rack in his basement, he says, so he can practice what he teaches.
“I’m a big kid at heart, and I like playing with new toys,” he said.
Long also advises an IT club, which is responsible for important services on campus, like the “IT Club Help Desk,” where students problem solve and support fellow students, faculty and staff personnel equipment.
“This is a way that I have students learn these very valuable interpersonal skills,” he said.
Looking back over the past couple of decades, Long recalls a lot that has changed. The IST program has had to develop with the times, and the quickly-growing technology world.
“From where I started to where I am now, it’s night and day. I teach the students technology for the simple fact that technology is always changing,” he said. “I have to keep updating the way I do things.”
For more information on IST programs at Penn State DuBois, visit https://dubois.psu.edu/ist.
Video Game Day
The 2023 Video Game Day at Penn State DuBois is set for April 15 from 4-11 p.m. in the DEF building.
Both in the fall and spring, the IT club also hosts a Video Game Day at Penn State DuBois. This event is something he, and many others, thoroughly enjoy being a part of, said Long.
The event is geared toward high school students, and for the community in general. There are four computer labs used to play PC games, and another room dedicated for console-related games and tournaments, said Long, as well as a room for a VR (virtual reality) setup.
Video Game Day has grown significantly since the first one was held in spring 2003, welcoming around 20 people. Now, with 39 Video Game Days to date, the event’s highest number is around 300 attendees.
Like everything else Long teaches, this is also is a hands-on opportunity for students, who manage the ins and outs of the event and learn about networking.
“This is a learning opportunity where they also have fun,” he said. “Students plan the event, create the images that hold all all the games, and manage the event.”
Long says he embraces the chaos in life, with a passion for fixing problems and finding solutions, something he passes on to his students. He also always encourages them to take pride in their work.
“Your college experience will be what you do with it,” he said.
Long has developed a love for the DuBois community and the Penn State DuBois campus over his longtime career.
“The support I get from the campus and the community is why I’m still here,” he said. “They let me in, and I’m family.”
For more information on Video Game Day, visit https://sites.google.com/psu.edu/videogameday.