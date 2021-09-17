DuBOIS — Lou’s Shoes, a local charity started to make sure children in need have shoes on their feet, is teaming up with area Shoe Sensation stores for a sneaker drive.
The organization and Shoe Sensation are looking for donations of new sneakers or gift cards in any denomination to purchase shoes for children.
The donated shoes will be distributed to schools in DuBois, St. Marys, Punxsutawney, Brockway, Bennetts Valley and Fox Township, according to David Bateman of Shoe Sensation.
Sneakers can be purchased anywhere and dropped of at Shoe Sensation in DuBois, St. Marys or Punxsutawney now through Oct. 31. Gift cards can be purchased in any denomination and all proceeds will be used to purchase shoes or sneakers.
Lou’s Shoes was started in 2020 to honor the memory of Anna Lou Blose, a Punxsutawney native who grew up in the 1930s. There were times growing up that Blose had to put cardboard in her shoes to cover the holes in the soles.
“Throughout her life, Anna was always giving to people’s needs,” said Kathleen Clement of DuBois, the daughter of Blose.
Blose, who passed away this year on Groundhog Day at the age of 96, requested that those who would like to honor her do so by purchasing a pair of shoes for a child in need.
This month kicks off the first Lou’s Shoes Sneaker Drive — just in time for the start of the new school year.
“Mom would be so happy knowing kids are getting a new pair of shoes,” said Clement. “For some kids, this could be the first brand new pair of shoes they have ever received.”
Any shoe donations can be dropped off at the local Shoe Sensation in the DuBois Commons, St. Marys Plaza, or the Punxsutawney plaza now through Oct. 31.