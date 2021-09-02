RIDGWAY — “Every overdose is someone's son or daughter.”
Each year, the “Messenger Supporting Recovery” group hosts a local effort in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day Aug. 31. Patricia Greene of Kersey, who lost her son, Danny, to a drug overdose in May 2014, started the nonprofit organization in 2019.
Families and supporters – many dressed in purple – gathered in front of the Elk County Courthouse in Ridgway again this year, where the public was welcome to “share the story of someone they've lost, or support others who are struggling.” The color purple represents awareness and support for overdose victims.
The Mecca Mann Mission Inc. group, based in Elk County and dedicated to providing support to people struggling, also set up on the courthouse lawn, featuring their “Everybody is somebody's someone” slogan.
Also in attendance was Drug and Alcohol Abuse Services (ADAS) of Cameron, Elk and McKean counties, said Greene. ADAS hosted a Narcan training to promote education.
According to the National Coalition Against Prescription Drug Abuse (NCAPDA), International Overdose Awareness Day – a global event held each Aug. 31 – aims to “raise awareness of overdose, and reduce the stigma of a drug-related death.”
The day also acknowledges the grief suffered by family and friends, and spreads the message that “the tragedy of overdose death is preventable,” according to www.ncapda.org.
Attendees set up at 5 p.m. that day, said Greene, and didn't wrap up until around 9 p.m.
As it began to get dark that evening, luminary bags representing a life lost, as well as the person's picture, lit up the front steps of the courthouse.
“Each bag (represented) someone who was lost to substance abuse disorder,” said Greene.
There were around 40 bags this year, she said, 12 more than last year.
For more information, visit www.ncapda.org or www.adasonline.org.