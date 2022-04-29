LUTHERSBURG — A Luthersburg man has been jailed on several charges after he allegedly attempted to strangle a woman and threatened to shoot her with a shotgun.
Daniel R. Hershberger, 45, is charged with strangulation –applying pressure to the throat or neck, a felony in the second degree; making terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another person; recklessly endangering another person; simple assault and cited for harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office April 13.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, state police in DuBois were dispatched to Barabas Road in Brady Township on April 12 for reports of a domestic assault/suicidal man with reports of a firearm discharged. Upon arrival, Hershberger was located on the front porch. After speaking with the victim, police were told that she and Hershberger engaged in a verbal altercation, when it escalated and he allegedly pushed her onto the bed, then grabbed her around the throat on three separate occasions, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Hershberger then allegedly retrieved a 20-gauge shotgun and threatened to shoot the woman. He also allegedly struck her left shoulder with the barrel of the shotgun. Hershberger left the residence with the shotgun and discharged one round into the ground, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for medical reasons.
Hershberger is confined in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail. His hearing was continued at Meholick’s office on April 22.