PUNXSUTAWNEY — Dianne Olds Rossi’s “Magical World of Dancing Horses” returned to the area this past weekend to a completely sold-out audience who came to see the show after it was canceled last year.
The barn the show is held in — known as Beaver Run Equestrian Dance Theatre in Punxsutawney — holds 180 audience members comfortably. Prior to the show beginning, dinner was served to those in attendance, catered by Farmer’s Inn.
Olds Rossi moved to the area because of her connection with other horse lovers she met during a clinic. Prior to living just outside of Punxsutawney, she started the show at her home in California.
The Magical World of Dancing Horses began in 1997 in the Los Angeles, California area with a huge arena. She said the show has also been to Canada, Montana, and Arizona, and that there have been pieces of it performed all over the country. She would move the show to wherever she was living the time.
“We decided to do it here once a year,” Rossi said. “We have volunteers galore. Without them we couldn’t do the show. I mean, there are probably 10 or 15 people in the background working all the time.”
When her lease on the barn in California was up, the owner did not wish to renew it, so she began deciding where to go. She had met locals Pam Buterbaugh and Dr. William “Bill” Wise during a previous meet up and training clinic.
Buterbaugh had looked up Rossi’s show on YouTube and then wanted to meet her, but the two hadn’t crossed paths yet. When she heard about a clinic that she would be at in 2014, she and Wise took three horses out and spent four days there with Rossi.
“We all just clicked,” Buterbaugh said. “It’s worked out real well, and we’re just really enjoying things.”
She later came to Punxsutawney for 10 days a month to work with Buterbaugh and Wise’s horses. Three months later her lease was up, and the couple invited her to come to their property and continue her show.
“They wanted me to come here, and I had no ties to keep me anywhere so that’s why I ended up in Punxsutawney. And they had the same interests, they wanted to do what I wanted to do,” Rossi said.
Rossi started as a horse trainer, and was showing Arabian horses. She was part of a huge horse show in the Pan Pacific Auditorium, and she watched a woman perform with a dancing horse like Rossi does now.
“I had never seen anything like that before, and I never forgot it,” Rossi said.
She heard about lessons from someone who had just gotten off the road with dancing horses, and she ended up working with him for 10 years. Then, she found someone in Florida and worked with them. She always had her dancing horses in the barn too, as training them was her true passion.
“All of a sudden I looked at the barn and I said ‘I have a show right in my barn,’” Rossi said.
Her first show was at the Sacramento State Fair, and was 45 minutes long. She was there for another 20 years with a different show each year.
“It’s hard to tell people what they’re going to see, because they don’t have to like horses, they don’t have to know what we’re doing, because nothing is so technical. It’s all choreographed to the music… It’s just entertainment,” Rossi said.
There are up to five horses in the ring at a time, all dancing together. The special attraction to this year’s show was the babies of some of the show horses. The show had to be moved back later in the season because of the babies, so they were given a part in the show too.
There are a total of 16 different horses in the show this year.
“It’s the epitome of training, because they move every time I ask them to. I can do it to the music, in time to the music, he is under my control, but he trusts me… these horses have to trust you, so it’s training with trust, and then it’s a partnership,” Rossi said.
She and Buterbaugh have spent the last five years traveling around to several other friends of theirs in the equine community and producing shows. They consider Wise’s farm their home base, but they take part in other shows as well.
The Magical World of Dancing Horses is still the main show and priority, but they stay busy all year long with smaller events and trainings on the farm as well.