PUNXSUTAWNEY — A special presentation to a World War II veteran was the highlight of the Mahoning Valley VFW Post 2076’s Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday.
Members Tim Cooper, Bob Lott and Jim Pallone each played a role in presenting member John Quatroche with a Quilt of Valor and naming him a life member of the VFW, making him one of the oldest in the country to receive the honor.
Cooper was the first to speak, giving an overview of all Quatroche had accomplished, not just in the military, but in life.
According to Cooper, Quatroche is a 99-year-old veteran of World War II. He was born in St. Marys and followed in the footsteps of his three older brothers; one in the U.S. Marine Corp, one in the U.S. Army, and one in the U.S. Navy. Quatroche enlisted in the U.S. Air Force at 20 years old.
“There were four brothers serving in the military all at the same time. Thankfully, all of them came home,” Cooper said.
Quatroche completed flight school in Georgia, and was deployed to England as a co-pilot in a C-47 flying all over Europe. He received the Air Medal for his work with paratroopers. At the end of the war he was sent to Austria until returning home.
He received an honorable discharge in September 1946, and returned home. He began college at DuBois Penn State, later graduating from University of Pennsylvania with his PhD degree in 1952.
Just three years later, he married his wife Eileen and began their family. It was his son, Retired Commander Anthony Quatroche who nominated him for the Quilt of Valor, after also previously receiving one.
He relocated to Punxsutawney where he practiced veterinary medicine for 60 years until retiring at the age of 90. Cooper finished by presenting Quatroche with a Certificate of Honor from the American Legion.
“This is a Certificate of Honor from the American Legion in recognition and appreciation for serving in the armed forces in the name of freedom and democracy, and for allegiance to God and country, and courageously protecting our liberty and independence,” Cooper said.
Following this, Lott presented Quatroche with a Quilt of Valor. The organization was started by Blue Star Mother Catherine Roberts in 2003, and since has awarded more than 280,000 quilts.
The quilt is meant to symbolize the many communities who back and support the veterans, comfort and healing to the veterans, and the love and gratitude from those who make them. Lott elaborated more on some of Quatroche’s time in the Air Force.
“He participated in the invasion of Germany. He was awarded the Air Medal for his participation in Operation Varsity back in March 1925. This was the largest airborne assault in history, and the first time allied soldiers crossed into Germany,” Lott said.
Following the presentation of the quilt, VFW Post Commander Pallone also presented Quatroche with his life membership to the VFW.
Pallone concluded the day’s ceremony by reminding everyone present the VFW will celebrate Loyalty Day on May 1, 2022, which happens to fall the day before Quatroche’s 100th birthday, and said the VFW looks forward to being able to celebrate the day with him.