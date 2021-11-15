PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Mahoning Valley VFW Post 2076 celebrated Veterans Day with a ceremony and luncheon on Thursday, with honor presentations and special guest speakers.
The special guest speaker for the day was District 26 Commander Dave Seymore. Post Commander Jim Pallone introduced Seymore, saying he entered the U.S. Army and completed school for combat engineering.
Seymore went to southeast Asia and served two consecutive tours, and returned home in March 1972, and was discharged from active duty in 1974. Seymore joined the VFW in 1975, moving up the ladder until being elected the quartermaster of District 26, and later becoming the district manager, which the Mahoning Valley Post is a part of.
“I want to begin today by expressing my gratitude for everyone for joining us, and allowing me the opportunity to speak with you today,” Seymore said. “Going all the way back to the American Revolution for everyone who served, there was no question about what they were fighting for… It was for freedom. That freedom has transcended generations.”
He said this was not because it was granted or came easy, but because selfless Americans continue to stand up and “commit to ensuring liberty for all.” Seymore said Veterans Day was a day to celebrate these millions of veterans since the beginning of America.
“Through war and time of peace, American veterans have remained committed to ensuring our great country remain the land of the free, and surely the home of the brave,” Seymore said.
For many, it was just another day, but Seymore said to those there at the post, they knew the importance of the day and honoring the sacrifices made.
“While we cannot ever fully repay the debt of gratitude we owe this special group of individuals, we start by celebrating them today,” Seymore said.
He spoke of how important it is to honor the veterans everyday, and said it was so important to continue to reach out to the newest generation of veterans who are returning from the frontlines of Afghanistan.
“We can never repay the debt we owe to our nation’s heroes, but it remains our duty to try,” Seymore said. “I hope today’s service can motivate us all with a renewed sense of patriotism, purpose and pride.”
Following this, all the local veterans present were honored with a playing of each branch’s song. Veterans present were asked to stand when they heard the song of their branch.