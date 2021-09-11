RIDGWAY — With today marking the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, Maj. Ron Heimbrock recalls serving as a Salvation Army officer with a disaster service unit in New York City following the 2001 terrorist attacks.
Heimbrock, now stationed with the Salvation Army of Ridgway, said that at that time, he was in Torrington, Connecticut, a two-hour drive from NYC.
“I remember what I was doing when the first tower was hit,” he said. “I was getting read to go to the Salvation Army Worship and Service Center. The breaking news grabbed my attention and did not let go. I did not make it to my destination until much later in the day.
“The phone rang – I was given instructions to get ready to respond to the scene, and put on stand-by.”
The following morning, Heimbrock said he received the call to report to “incident command” in Manhattan, New York.
“I drove the Salvation Army Emergency Disaster vehicle the quickest route I knew,” he noted. “The first sign that something was different was when I came to the George Washington Bridge – it was closed. An officer waved me through, and I was the only vehicle on the bridge.”
Heimbrock recalled driving down Henry Hudson Parkway and hearing people cheer and shout “Thank you.”
He was then assigned next to the Javits Center, being set up for a staging area for firemen working in Ground Zero. He remembers seeing an Apache Helicopter above him, as if ready to attack any aircraft that came near.
“The sounds of sirens were only out down by the sounds of the flattened fire trucks being dragged down the street by large tow trucks. Fireman covered in dust came to get refueled and refitted in order to go back to the pile,” Heimbrock said. “Semi-trucks from all across the country arrived filled with supplies. The trucks were unloaded in a huge parking lot across the street.”
After serving there for a week, Heimbrock said a new crew came and relieved him, and he returned home to be with his sick son.
When he returned to the site after a few days, the area he had served had changed some, he said.
“A chef and his crew were serving food for 24 hours, and many new volunteers were helping The Salvation Army,” Heimbrock said, recalling one of them was well-known radio psychologist Dr. Joy Brown.
The end of his tour came following his two-week assignment, he said.
“Many volunteers continued working with the Salvation Army after I left,” he noted.
What does Heimbrock take away from such a significant experience?
“God provides our needs according to his riches. God does his greatest work during our greatest need. Look to him and he will show you a sign that he has not left you.”
Heimbrock is part of the choir in the “Concert of Remembrance,” which is being held at St. Tobias Church in Brockway at 1:30 p.m. today, Sept. 11, in honor of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.
Heimbrock commended Organizer Barbara Whitehouse’s efforts in putting this concert together for a “touching and stirring production,” he said.