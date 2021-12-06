PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Make-A-Wish Foundation’s Light Up a Child’s Life Campaign is being held on local radio stations around the Tri-County area to showcase the stories of wish children, volunteers and donors this holiday season.
Lacy Bair, regional Make-A-Wish Foundation manager, said these campaigns are the largest fundraising events held throughout the year. There are three events in the area being held in December.
The first was on Dec. 3 in St. Marys, the next is Dec. 6-10 in DuBois, and finally Dec. 13-17 in Punxsutawney.
“The impact on the wishes year-round from these campaigns are absolutely essential to continuing our mission of granting a wish for every eligible child,” Bair said.
The campaigns are hosted by radio stations and will feature locals involved in Make-A-Wish sharing their experience with the organization.
The DuBois campaign will be hosted by Sunny 106 throughout the week of Dec. 6-10, and the Punxsutawney campaign will be on WPXZ 104.1 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 13-17.
Phone numbers for making donations, and links to online donations can be found on each of the radio station’s Facebook pages.
“I think the benefit of our radio station is that it brings awareness, and lets the listeners hear just how much of an impact their donations make in the lives of the children and their families, and that while we hold these campaigns once a year, we work all year long granting the wishes of local children,” Bair said.
The DuBois campaign will feature the annual auction sponsored by Mackie’s Auto Sales on Friday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. live. Luigi’s Ristorante is holding a dine in night Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a 50/50 drawing and a chance to win dinner for two.
Donations can be made by calling 814-372-1065, or by stopping at the Sunny 106 station all week long, or visiting the Sunny 106 Facebook page for the online donation link.
“During the course of the pandemic, we have all seen firsthand how important hope and joy are, and at Make-A-Wish that is what we do, spark joy and create hope for children with critical illnesses,” Bair said.