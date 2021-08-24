PUNXSUTAWNEY — Children who are living with critical illnesses need the transformational power of a wish. Make-A-Wish needs local residents to make it happen by volunteering their time and compassion to assist with fulfilling wishes, the organization announced in a press release.
The Make-A-Wish regional office in Punxsutawney is hosting an online volunteer training via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 5:30 p.m.
As members of “wish teams,” volunteers are the faces of Make-A-Wish in their local communities. Working together, the “wish team” is assigned to a child in their area, meets with the family and aids in determining the most suitable wish for the child.
To become a wish volunteer, individuals must be at least 21 years of age, pass a criminal background check and attend a training session.
The Punxsutawney regional office is currently looking for new volunteers in the following counties: Blair, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, McKean and Potter.
To RSVP to the virtual training on Sept. 8, visit: http://wish.org/greaterpawv/pxy-training-rsvp.
For more details, contact Tasha Huey at thuey@greaterpawv.wish.org or 814-938-8888.
For those who are unable to commit to becoming a volunteer at this time, consider donating to help grant local wishes at www.wish.org/greaterpawv/donate-punxsy-pr.