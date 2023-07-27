DuBOIS — A DuBois man is facing charges after he allegedly physically assaulted staff at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital in the Emergency Room.
DuBois City Police have charged Brandon L. Mottern, 39, with one count of aggravated assault –attempts to cause or causes severe bodily injury to designated individuals, a felony in the second degree, and one count of simple assault, a misdemeanor in the second degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office July 24.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, on July 23, DuBois City Police were dispatched to Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital for reports of a disorderly man in the Emergency Room.
Police spoke with staff when they arrived who said that Mottern walked out of his room toward staff in an aggressive manner. He allegedly struck a tech employee in the head with a closed fist, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Mottern then allegedly grabbed a woman’s hair, as well as the hair of a registered nurse, and began pulling it. Other staff were in the area and witnessed the alleged assault take place.
Mottern’s preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 18 at Meholick’s office.