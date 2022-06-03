DuBOIS — A man has been jailed on several charges after he allegedly assaulted staff members and a patient at Penn Highlands DuBois East Hospital on May 26.
Sean Timothy Kolodziej, 39, of Saxton, Pennsylvania, is charged with two second-degree felony counts of aggravated assault –attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals; three second-degree misdemeanor counts of simple assault; strangulation –applying pressure to the throat or neck, a misdemeanor in the second degree; resisting arrest or other law enforcement and cited four times for harassment –subjecting another to physical contact, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David S. Meholick’s office May 27.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a DuBois City Police Department officer was at Penn Highlands DuBois East Hospital on May 26 when he was dispatched for a report of a combative patient. Police were told the man had allegedly hit multiple people and assaulted staff.
Upon arrival, police immediately noticed multiple staff members fighting with Kolodziej, who was on the ground in the doorway to a room, attempting to get free from those who were restraining him, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The officer assisted by holding down both of his wrists, as Kolodziej continued to resist. He reportedly said he would rather be in jail, and said he would take the officer’s gun if he needed to.
The officer then held Kolodziej’s arm behind his back, ordering him to stop fighting. Another police officer arrived on scene and assisted in handcuffing Kolodziej, to which he continued to resist, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Following the incident, hospital staff members told police that one of them went into Kolodziej’s room when he grabbed her by the throat and began strangling her, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He then allegedly followed her as she ran down the hallway toward the nurse’s station, and attempted to gain entry into the nurse’s station before turning his attention to another female staff member, who said Kolodziej punched her in the chest. As she turned to escape, he allegedly punched her in the back and pushed her to the ground.
Kolodziej then reportedly turned his attention toward two patients who were in the hall. The patients attempted to get away from him, but Kolodziej allegedly grabbed one of them by the neck and pushed him approximately five to 10 times. A security officer at the hospital made his way to the unit and confronted Kolodziej, who then allegedly swung at and struck him several times, before the security officer was able to successfully tackle Kolodziej to the ground. He was then restrained to the best of staff members’ abilities.
Police reportedly did not observe any visible injuries on any staff members and/or the patient involved.
Kolodziej was discharged from Penn Highlands DuBois East Hospital to the DuBois City Police Station, then the Clearfield County Jail. His bail is set at $200,000.
Kolodziej’s preliminary hearing is set for Friday, June 3 at Meholick’s office.