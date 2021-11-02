ST. MARYS — An Emporium man is facing two felony charges after he allegedly attempted to steal shorts and a hat from a Goodwill store.
Michael Vernon Leightley, 39, of Emporium, is charged with two third-degree felony counts of criminal attempt – retail theft – taking merchandise, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Oct. 18.
The City of St. Marys Police Department received a phone call from Goodwill on Erie Avenue in St. Marys on Oct. 7, regarding a retail theft. The person told police that Leightley entered Goodwill and was “acting suspicious,” according to the affidavit of probable cause. He was caught allegedly taking off and placing his hat on the shelf, and then putting one of the hats from the store on his head. The hat he placed on his head was Goodwill merchandise, valued at $3.
As he approached the front desk, Leightley was reportedly told he needed to pay for the hat on his head.
Video surveillance showed Leightley also allegedly attempted to take a pair of shorts off of the rack, which he had shoved down his pants. After being addressed about the hat, he returned to the rack and retrieved his original hat. He also removed the shorts concealed in his pants and threw them on the floor, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
When Leightley left the store, he forgot his wallet at the front desk, which contained his ID. A criminal history showed he has five prior retail theft offenses.
Police viewed the camera footage as well, which confirmed Leightley swapping hats and concealing the shorts, valued at $5, prior to attempting to leave the store with the merchandise.
Leighley’s preliminary hearing is set for 10:15 a.m. Nov. 30 at Jacob’s office.