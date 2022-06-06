DuBOIS — A man is facing several charges after he allegedly broke a window at Spitzer Autoworld in DuBois and stole a 2022 Cadillac Escalade over the weekend.
Michael Gregory Harvey, 37, of Lancaster, Ohio, is charged with burglary - not adapted for overnight accommodation, no person present, a felony in the second degree; theft by unlawful taking - moveable property, a felony in the third degree; criminal trespassing - breaking into a structure, a felony in the second degree; receiving stolen property; unauthorized use of a motor/other vehicles and criminal mischief - damaging property, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick's office June 6.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, on June 5, Sandy Township Police spoke with a state trooper in Ohio who had a vehicle stopped that he believed could have been stolen from the DuBois area.
The trooper told Sandy Township officers he pulled over a 2022 Cadillac Escalade for traffic violations. The vehicle did not have a registration plate, he had said, and he could not obtain any ownership information. The officer said he had reasonable suspicion to believe that the vehicle might be stolen from DuBois after the driver provided him with a business card from Spitzer Autoworld, located on the Blinker Parkway, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Sandy Township Police then contacted a manager at Spitzer Autoworld, who said the dealership had been closed on that day, a Sunday, but he had stopped to do some paperwork, and reportedly noticed that a landscaping rock and glass pieces were covering the floor of the showroom. He said he had noticed the glass door to the south side of the showroom was smashed, an estimated repair cost of over $5,000, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The manager immediately checked surveillance cameras, where he allegedly saw a black man with dread locks, wearing a white T-shirt and a backpack, enter the showroom entrance around 5:10 p.m. that day. The man reportedly entered through the smashed doorway he created through the glass. Video surveillance also showed this person riding a bicycle in the dealership parking lot, prior to entering the business, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Sandy Township officers met with the manager at Spitzer Autoworld, where they processed the scene, and were provided with a Certificate of Origin for the vehicle in question, a Cadillac Escalade with a specific VIN number. The vehicle was in the south lot of the showroom there, the manager said, and was last seen on Saturday, June 4. The Escalade was valued at $98,740 and was waiting to be picked up by its purchaser at the time it was stolen. The dealership had closed on June 4 and was not rescheduled to open until Monday, June 6.
Sandy Township Police spoke with the state trooper in Ohio again on Monday, June 6, who confirmed the driver in the traffic stop was also a black man with dread locks, wearing a white T-shirt. The traffic stop location was reportedly 270 miles away from Spitzer Autoworld in DuBois. The trooper said he had documented 300 miles on the odometer when the vehicle was towed, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
A preliminary hearing had not been scheduled as of Monday afternoon.