DuBOIS — A man is facing charges after he allegedly physically assaulted a woman at a DuBois residence.
Ryan Joseph Wells, 42, of Harrisburg, is charged with robbery –inflicting threat through bodily injury, a felony in the second degree; robbery –taking property, a third-degree felony; strangulation –applying pressure to the throat or neck, a second-degree misdemeanor; simple assault and theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, both second-degree misdemeanors and cited for harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Oct. 26.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, City of DuBois Police were dispatched to a Washington Avenue residence in DuBois on Oct. 26 for an open 911 call, on which the dispatcher could reportedly hear a man and woman fighting. Police arrived on scene and could hear yelling inside of the residence. After knocking, a woman answered the door in a panic. There was another woman on scene who witnessed the alleged assault.
Police spoke with the victim, who stated that Wells came to her house and got in an argument with her, allegedly demanding her cell phone, which she refused to give him. Wells then allegedly grabbed her and tackled her to the ground, attempting to grab the cell phone, which ultimately injured her leg. He then allegedly grabbed her by the throat, strangling her to the point she could not breathe, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The victim stated she was afraid she was going to pass out. The witness on scene then yelled at Wells to “get off of” the victim.
Wells then reportedly fled the scene with the victim’s cell phone, and the victim’s key fob to her vehicle. The witness confirmed this information.
Wells waived his preliminary hearing on Thursday. Bail is set at $25,000.