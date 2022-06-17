RIDGWAY — A St. Marys man is facing charges after he allegedly strangled a corrections officer at the Elk County Jail.
Stephen Anthony Ross, 56, is charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause or causes bodily injury, a felony in the second degree; simple assault and cited for harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office May 26.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Ross, who is housed in the Elk County Jail, came up to a housing unit window wanting an officer’s attention on May 1. Two corrections officers entered the unit, and Ross approached them, asking when he was leaving and demanding they escort him out of the facility, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
This request was denied, and Ross then reportedly asked an officer, “Do you want to retire early?” The officer told Ross to lock down, in which he replied, “No. I am leaving,” and headed toward the door. The officer placed himself between Ross and the door, when Ross allegedly grabbed him by the neck with both hands, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The officer distanced himself from Ross, and he was escorted to his cell by both officers. Once in the cell, he allegedly attempted to charge both officers, and was then locked in his cell.
The officer reportedly received abrasions to the left side of his neck, and the inside of both inner arms.
Ross’ bail is set at $25,000.