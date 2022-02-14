DuBOIS — A man is facing felony charges after he allegedly wrote faulty checks for services provided by Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. of DuBois.
Daniel Shane Bishop, 35, of Princeton, West Virginia, is charged with two third-degree felony counts of theft by deception – false impression, and two misdemeanor counts of bad checks, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Jan. 31.
The Sandy Township Police Department received a complaint from an employee of Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. in DuBois, who said that Bishop allegedly issued checks from First Community Bank, in his checking account, to Glenn Hawbaker for services received. The checks were dated Oct. 8, 2021 for $1,153.31, and Oct. 13, 2021 for $2,114.61, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The checks were returned to the complainant marked “closed account.” A certified notice of the closed account was sent to Bishop on Nov. 1, 2021, and he has allegedly failed to make the checks good, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Bishop’s preliminary hearing is set for March 4.