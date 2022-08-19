RIDGWAY — A Frenchville man is confined in Elk County Jail after he was allegedly apprehended with drugs during a traffic stop in Ridgway.
Anthony Michael McGonigal, 30, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; conspiracy –the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; possession of a controlled substance; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia; three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office June 21.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, state police in Ridgway were traveling on Main Street in Ridgway on May 2 when they observed a white Toyota Tundra with tires that were reportedly too wide for the vehicle. The registered owner came back as McGonigal, who also reportedly had an active bench warrant for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police conducted a traffic stop. McGonigal allegedly seemed nervous and was shaking. Police asked him if he had an active warrant, and he said he did. While speaking with McGonigal in the back of the patrol vehicle, police noticed that he allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes with droopy eyelids, and his speech was slow, mumbled and low, according to the affidavit of probable cause. They then contacted the City of St. Marys Police Department, requesting that K9 Officer Nando respond to the scene.
Nando was deployed to the exterior of the Toyota Tundra, and reportedly alerted to the presence of illegal drugs. The vehicle was impounded. Tests were administered on McGonigal, which allegedly showed signs of impairment.
On May 3, a search of the Tundra was conducted, and a black metal box was located under the center seat. Police seized a plastic bag containing two separate bags of methamphetamine, weighing 23.5 grams, various unused plastic baggies, a black digital scale, a silver digital scale, a metal measuring bowl, a silver scale and a yellow scooping straw, according to the affidavit of probable cause. A further search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a plastic bag with 2 grams of methamphetamine, a plastic bag with an unknown broken white pill, and a clear glass smoking device.
On May 17, police received the results of McGonigal’s blood test, which showed he had amphetamine and methamphetamine in his blood at the time of the test, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
McGonigal waived his preliminary hearing at Martin’s office Aug. 17. Bail is set at $100,000.