DuBOIS — A DuBois man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly fled from police on foot when they attempted to take him into custody for an active warrant.
Alexander C. Bohensky, 25, is charged with flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office May 26.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, DuBois City Police were advised that Bohensky reportedly parked his motorcycle in front of the Friendly Tavern on South Brady Street and was walking toward East Dixon Avenue on May 12. Police knew that Bohensky had an active warrant for his arrest through the department.
The Sandy Township Police Department also sent units to assist DuBois City Police in taking Bohensky into custody. Police waited for Bohensky to come back to the motorcycle, aiming to get to him beforehand, as he is allegedly known to flee from law enforcement, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police observed a man matching Bohensky’s description walk around the corner and onto the driveway area of the Friendly Tavern and began to approach him, when he allegedly fled on foot in the direction he had just come from. The officer pursued him on foot, yelling at him to stop. He ran into the backyard of a house and police lost contact at that point.
Bohensky was then reportedly observed in a backyard a couple of houses down, trying to circle back to Brady Street. When he saw the officer, he ran toward the railroad tracks and then into a wooded area, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
A local officer and his K-9 arrived on scene and began tracking for Bohensky. The K-9 officer picked up a good trail, but lost the scent on a roadway. It was presumed that Bohensky was allegedly picked up by someone in a vehicle.
Bohensky’s preliminary hearing is set for Friday, July 1 at Meholick’s office.