JAMES CITY — A man is facing charges after he allegedly struck and choked a minor at a camp in Highland Township.
John Michael Jordan, 42, of Greenville, is charged with strangulation –applying pressure to the throat or neck, a felony in the second degree, simple assault and cited for harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Aug. 23.
State police in Ridgway received a ChildLine report of suspected child abuse and neglect that allegedly occurred on July 24, 2022 at a camp in Highland Township, Elk County, between Jordan and a juvenile female relative.
State police in Mercer assisted with the interviews, since the involved parties are from that coverage area.
On July 29, 2022, the victim told police that she and her sisters had gone to Jordan’s camp to stay for the weekend. She said she and her sister had been arguing in the upstairs loft of the camp when Jordan heard the commotion an came up. He allegedly began yelling at her, punching her with a closed fist in her left eye and proceeded to push her into the wall. When she fell to the floor, Jordan allegedly choked the victim with both hands, causing her difficulty breathing and swallowing, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The victim said she was yelling and unable to see when her sister and others came up to the loft area. Jordan reportedly tried blaming the injury to the victim’s eye on her sister, which the victim said is not true.
Photographs were taken of the victim’s eye, which appeared swollen with redness and bruising.
Police also interviewed the victim’s sister on July 29, 2022, who said she was not present in the loft during the incident, but could hear Jordan and the victim fighting, and her yelling that she could not see. She also told police the victim’s eye appeared to be purple, red and swollen following the incident, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
During an interview with police on Aug. 2, 2022, Jordan reportedly denied causing the injuries to the victim, and blamed her sister.
Jordan’s bail was set at $25,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7 at Martin’s office.