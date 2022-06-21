ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man died in an apartment fire early Sunday, according to Elk County Coroner Michelle Muccio-Krise.
Timothy A. Beardsley, 65, of 140 Washington St. was the only occupant in the apartment of a multi-unit structure, according to Muccio, and was pronounced dead at the scene by Elk County Chief Deputy Coroner Philip G. Hoh. The cause of death was due to smoke inhalation and the manner of death was accidental.
Crystal Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Kraus said the call came in around 5:05 a.m. Sunday. Responders immediately noticed heavy smoke coming from the third-story window on the Washington Street side of the apartment building.
The tenants who were exiting the building alerted the firefighters that they thought one of the tenants was still inside, Kraus said.
The fire damage was confined to the one apartment. It was quickly extinguished where it originated. Responders also ventilated smoke out of the other apartments.
The CFD requested mutual aid from Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department Co. 3. St. Marys Area Ambulance and the City of St. Marys Police Department also responded to the scene.
Ensuring that smoke alarms in an apartment, residence, etc. are updated and working properly is crucial when it comes to being alerted of a fire quickly, Kraus noted.