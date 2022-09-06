DuBOIS — A man is facing 68 felony charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a minor at a DuBois residence throughout a six-year period.
Douglas Edward Bloom, 43, of Bellefonte, is charged with four counts of rape forcible compulsion, a felony in the first degree; four counts of a rape of a child, a felony in the first degree; four counts of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse (IDSI), a felony in the first degree; four counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, a felony in the first degree; four counts of sexual assault, a felony in the second degree; 16 counts of aggravated indecent assault without consent, a felony in the second degree; 16 counts of aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, a felony in the second degree and 16 counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, a felony in the first degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Aug. 31.
On June 2, a detective conducted a forensic interview at the Clearfield County Child Advocacy Center with a 15-year-old female, who disclosed she was allegedly sexually abused by Bloom throughout a six-year period between the ages of 4 and 9.
The victim said this occurred while she was being babysat at an apartment in DuBois. She said that while she and Bloom would play video games, he would allegedly sexually assault her. This reportedly continued on a regular basis, averaging up to twice per week, according to the affidavit of probable cause. This eventually turned into Bloom performing additional sexual acts with the victim.
The victim told police that she also witnessed Bloom sexually assault a friend, also a minor.
Police also interviewed the victim’s mother, who said that her daughter would be babysat at the DuBois apartment. The victim’s mother also reported being assaulted by Bloom herself at a young age. Because of this, she said her daughter was to never be anywhere near Bloom, according to the affidavit of probable cause. When she learned her daughter had been hanging out with Bloom, she said she never took her to the residence again.
On Aug. 4, Bloom was interviewed at State Correction Institution (SCI) Benner Township, where he is currently serving a 10-30-year sentence for a separate sexual assault case.
During the interview, Bloom reportedly admitted to fondling the victim in question “a few times,” then eventually admitted to performing additional sexual acts with her.
Bloom told police that this allegedly occurred more than one time, over a period of time, during the summer months when school was not in session. He also admitted to allegedly assaulting the victim’s friend, also a minor, according to the affidavit of probable cause.