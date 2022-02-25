DuBOIS — A local man has been jailed on a felony kidnapping charge after he allegedly held a knife to a woman’s throat and would not let her leave a residence on East Long Avenue.
Donald John White, 45, of Clearfield, is charged with kidnap to inflict terror/injury, a felony in the first degree, unlawful restraint/serious bodily injury, making terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another person, and simple assault, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Feb. 22.
According to court documents, City of DuBois Police were dispatched to an East Long Avenue residence on Feb. 21. When they arrived, the woman told police she was very concerned for her daughter’s welfare, as White was in her residence and has allegedly been violent with her in the past, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The woman said that her daughter texted her the word “help” 10 minutes apart, stating that the front door is open, but telling her to not call police or come into the house screaming, as “it will end badly.”
The woman asked her if she was able to get out and get to Sheetz, and told her that the front door to the East Long Avenue residence was blocked. “I will be forced to call the police if you don’t come out,” she reportedly texted to her. She received no response back multiple times, so she called police, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
White reportedly had warrants and a Protection from Abuse (PFA) order against him to not have any contact with the victim, and had allegedly made statements in the past about shooting police if they attempted to arrest him, according to the affidavit of probable cause. More officers were called to the scene for this reason.
A perimeter was set outside the residence. Officers from both DuBois and Sandy Township departments responded, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The victim’s mother told police she continued to text her daughter, but there was still no response. She sent her texts advising her that police were at the residence, and that she was scared for her wellbeing.
Upon enough officers arriving, they determined they should enter the rear entrance to the residence. According to the affidavit of probable cause, police knocked first, and there was no response. As they began to breach the screen door, the victim reportedly came to the door and let them inside. She confirmed White was inside of the residence. He was found on the second floor in a bedroom. A knife and empty knife leather holder were reportedly found on the bed in the room where White was located, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The victim told police that White arrived at her residence earlier that week and stayed throughout the weekend. He allegedly became angry at her and would not let her leave. The victim told police White allegedly put the knife to her throat and stated he would kill her if she attempted to leave. When police knocked on the door, he reportedly let her go to answer it, so she could try to get police to leave without coming in and looking for him, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
White is confined in the Clearfield County Jail. His bail was denied on Feb. 22, according to court documents.