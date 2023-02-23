DuBOIS — A DuBois man is facing additional drug charges after a recorded phone call allegedly indicated he had possessed and intended to sell fentanyl.
Alexander C. Bohensky, 25, an inmate at Smithfield State Correctional Institute, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony, and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Feb. 7.
On Sept. 28, 2022, Bohensky, formerly of DuBois, was taken into custody at a Grant Street residence for outstanding warrants and robbery.
Bohensky was taken into custody while allegedly hiding in the basement of the residence near a clothing basket. Inside the basket, DuBois City Police reportedly found a ripped plastic baggie with the top tied in a knot, which contained a purple unknown powder, a digital scale and a Ziploc bag with numerous other smaller Ziploc bags, as well as $2,000, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On a recorded call placed by Bohensky at the jail on Oct. 6, 2022, he reportedly tells the man on the phone, “I had a lot,” and “I ripped it, trying to get rid of it.” He also says “There was 13.6 grams,” and allegedly admits to hiding the money, saying, “How did the police end up with every dollar I had that I hid.”
The purple powdered substance recovered from the residence was sent to the Erie Regional Crime Lab. On Jan. 26, the report indicated the substance weighed 10.24 grams and contained fentanyl, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police believe the way the fentanyl was packaged, the accompanying paraphernalia –the scales and bags –along with the recorded phone interview conversation, that Bohensky allegedly possessed these items with intent to deliver.
Bohensky’s preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 24 at Magisterial District Judge James Brian Glass’ office.