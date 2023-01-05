DuBOIS — A man has been jailed on assault charges after he allegedly caused a New Year’s Eve altercation with a DuBois woman and DuBois City Police officers.
Thomas Elwood Moore, 40, of Suffolk, Virginia, is charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals, a felony in the second degree; resisting arrest, other law enforcement, a second-degree misdemeanor; simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor and cited for harassment, public drunkenness and similar misconduct, disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting and disorderly conduct –unreasonable noise, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Jan. 1, 2023.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, DuBois City Police were dispatched to a South Franklin Street residence on Dec. 31, 2022 at 11:41 p.m. for a report that Moore was allegedly trespassing on the woman’s property. According to the caller, Moore was inside of the residence and did not live there. The dispatcher told police they could hear the woman saying, “Don’t touch me! Don’t hit me!” while on the call. Police were also advised that Moore had reportedly been drinking, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police arrived at the residence and observed Moore exiting through the front door and stepping off of the porch into the yard. He was advised to speak to one of the officers, while the other went inside to speak to the woman, who said that she had invited Moore over that night. The woman said that as Moore continued to drink, his behavior reportedly got out of control, and he allegedly struck her in the face, according to the affidavit of probable cause. There were no visible signs of physical injury on the woman’s face.
She also said that Moore became aggressive toward a teenager, so at that point, she called 911. When she called for police, Moore reportedly shoved her. Moore could also be heard, at this point, allegedly becoming argumentative with the officers outside of the residence. He was placed in handcuffs and detained, and began yelling loudly.
The officer inside of the residence observed Moore allegedly step toward one of the other police officers, causing him to push him back and say, “Get back.” Moore began demanding that he be placed in the patrol vehicle. As they reached the vehicle, Moore was asking why he was being detained, to which they responded that he was being detained as part of an active investigation and for the safety of the officers. Moore then reportedly became agitated, and struck one of the officers in the face with his elbow, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Moore was taken to the ground, and continued to yell that he was being unlawfully detained. Police stood him up, then, where he refused to get in the patrol vehicle, and began kicking his feet at the officers.
Once in the vehicle, Moore reportedly continued to yell that his rights were being violated, and was punching the window. After he was advised to stop, he then allegedly laid on his back and began kicking his feet into the window repeatedly. Moore was transported to the DuBois City Police station.
One of the officers reported that his right shoulder was hurt/sore as a result of the scuffle.
Moore is confined in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Friday, Jan. 6, at Meholick’s office.