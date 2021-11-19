DuBOIS — An Emporium man is facing felony charges after he allegedly broke into a Treasure Lake home Nov. 16.
John Gregory Szuba, 43, of Emporium, is charged with burglary –not adapted for overnight accommodation, no person present, a felony in the third degree; criminal trespassing –breaking into a structure, a felony in the second degree; and cited for criminal mischief by tampering with property, according to a criminal complaint filed at the DuBois Magisterial Office Nov. 17.
Sandy Township Police were dispatched to a Woolendean Road residence in Treasure Lake on Nov. 16 for reports of a burglary in progress. The owner of the home told dispatch that she was observing an unknown man walking around inside of her attached garage with a flashlight, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The victim was monitoring the man via a security system that she had installed due to a burglary of the same house that reportedly occurred last month.
Police and Treasure Lake Security officers were both on scene, where everything appeared to be secured with padlocks. Additional units were requested to the scene to assist in clearing the house.
Police successfully made contact with the man located inside, later identified as Szuba, who exited the side of the home with his hands up upon command, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He was reportedly arrested in the yard.
An inspection of the home with the owner showed that the frame of the side door, which Szuba had allegedly broken into, had been broken off of the wall, rendering the pad lock inoperable, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The home owner reported that via the surveillance video, the man appeared to be looking around the home and inside cabinets. He was not permitted to be on the property in any way.
Szuba is confined in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. His preliminary hearing will be held at the DuBois Magisterial Office Dec. 3.