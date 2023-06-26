RIDGWAY — A man has been jailed after he allegedly threatened two people and state police officers with a knife at a campsite in Ridgway.
David Arthur Morris Jr., 33, of Glenville, New York, is charged with aggravated assault –fear of imminent severe bodily injury to designated individuals –a felony in the second degree; two counts of making terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another person, a misdemeanor in the first degree; simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor; one count of loitering and prowling at night time, a misdemeanor in the third degree; and is cited for criminal mischief by damaging property and harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office June 17.
State police in Ridgway were called on June 17 and informed that two victims were just treated with a knife by Morris at a campsite located off of Forest Street in Ridgway Township.
When police arrived, it was discovered the tent the victims were sleeping in was allegedly cut open with a knife. He then allegedly entered the tent holding the knife, pointing it at both of the victims, stating, “I’m with the CIA. You will come with me. I’ll give you 15 minutes to decide, then I’ll be back. Go ahead and get everyone involved,” according to police. The victims started Morris was allegedly holding a small black pocket switchblade knife.
Morris then fled the scene in a white 2014 Ford EC4. He was located by police on Forest Road in Highland Township. He was allegedly in possession of a small black pocket knife, and had two reportedly aggressive dogs in his control. The dogs were removed from the scene by police officers, and Morris was asked to drop the knife to the floor, to which he replied, “No.” He then allegedly grabbed the knife from his pocket, opened it and made aggressive movement towards the troopers on scene while holding the knife. Morris then reportedly began to cut his own neck with the knife, when he was tased and subdued by police. Morris also said “he would kill all state troopers” if his dogs were hurt, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Morris is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for June 28 at Martin’s office.