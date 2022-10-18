DuBOIS — DuBois Regional Airport officials continue to work on resolving transportation issues for those arriving that arise when renting a car is not an option.
“I would like to say that Brackman Chevrolet and DuBois Airport Auto Rentals is doing wonderful,” airport Manager Bob Shaffer said at the most recent meeting of the Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Airport Authority. However, he noted that people wanting to get transportation locally without renting a car is pretty difficult.
As an example, Shaffer said the airport can have four rentals in a week.
“It’s becoming common to have a car returned in the morning and go back out that afternoon,” said Shaffer. “And we continue to have people call, ‘How do we get around? What’s the transportation?’ And we really have basically one reliable Uber, and even late nights, he’s reluctant for that. But trying to get transportation locally without renting a car is pretty difficult. So we continue to try to work with everybody.”
Shaffer said the airport recently had a call from a woman whose elderly sister needed a ride into town from the last flight in the evening at 11 p.m.
“The best you can offer is an Uber. So everybody’s accustomed to lines of taxis at airports and buses. And we’re rural Pennsylvania. We don’t have that,” said Shaffer. “We continue to try to do our best. Your manager continues to try to work with the corporate pilots that come in that are expecting a courtesy car to be sitting here to go to town. Since our restaurant’s closed, they want to go to town to get lunch or breakfast, whatever the case might be. And I’m generally pretty free with my vehicles to let them go. Hopefully in most cases, they’re buying fuel off us, and that’s the best we can get because even putting five bucks to the gas in the ash tray doesn’t happen anymore. But that’s the local transportation issue.”
Shaffer noted there were about 20 rentals in the last month for Brackman and that’s substantial.