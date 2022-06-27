FALLS CREEK — A project report for the DuBois Regional Airport was presented by Manager Bob Shaffer at the Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Airport Authority’s meeting last Friday.
As reported last month, Shaffer said the airport did receive their 3,000 gallon Jet A truck, which was purchased with a fuel grant.
“It’s been in service now a week this past Tuesday. So, we’re roughly about 11 days in service with it,” said Shaffer. “I can tell you, it’s a huge improvement. It’s a real joy to have and not have to worry about whether it’s going to pump or not and hold your breath each time you put the nozzle in.
“It (fuel truck) has indicated with the airline sales alone, it almost does 16,000 gallons and another 3,000 gallons almost on the retail side,” said Shaffer.
Shaffer also noted that the airport also changed their fuel distributor from Epic Fuels to Purvis.
“There were some significant advantages to us doing that, and we’ve done that and made it effective here just the day before yesterday, I believe,” said Shaffer.
Hangar improvements
Shaffer said there have been several meetings over the past month with regard to hangar improvements.
“There are a couple of assignments that need to be filled, and hopefully we’ll come back to the August meeting with answers to those questions and be able to make a recommendation to move forward on that hanger improvement project,” said Shaffer. “That’ll be a huge, huge plus for the airport if we can pull all this together.”
ARFF Foam Tester Unit
Shaffer said the FAA provided a grant to cover the $23,907 to purchase the ARFF Foam Tester Unit.
“We’ve made the decision to buy it, reluctantly on my part, but it’s probably the right thing to do, it just doesn’t make common sense to do it, spend a $23,000 for a piece of machinery that we use twice a year. It’s really went against my grain,” said Shaffer. “But, we got the grant. We’ve already made the motion to buy that unit. So we’re in good shape with that. We would just need to execute it and send it back.”
This is a unit to allow the airport test the foam in the fire truck without touching the foam since they determined it is hazardous, even though they are doing that without touching it today, Shaffer said a previous meeting.
Capital budget grants
Shaffer said a capital budget 50/50 grant of $200,000 will cover the paving down around the hangar area, which the airport would have to match with $200,000.
Also, a capital budget 75/25 grant of $215,000 will help rehabilitate the administration building. The authority had to match 25 percent of the $215,000.