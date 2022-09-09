DuBOIS — A 2022 budget update was recently presented to the Sandy Township Supervisors by Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
“I like to do this a little bit earlier in the year, but just wanted to present a budget update on what trends we’re seeing, if things are going off budget, if we’re seeing increases in certain areas,” said Arbaugh.
He highlighted some items the township has been seeing since July 31.
On the revenue side, Arbaugh said some of the township’s biggest revenues includes the real estate property tax, which is right on target.
“Real estate transfer taxes, they’re slightly below last year, which was the highest on record by almost double,” he said. “We’re still projected to finish the year about $75,000 above budget amount, and coming in about second historically ever as the largest revenue source for real estate transfer tax. So that’s looking really strong this year.”
With regard to earned income tax receipts, Arbaugh said the township is up over $95,000 from this time last year and $135,000 from 2020.
“We are anticipating finishing the year about $125,000 above our budget amount, primarily due to higher wages in the area,” said Arbaugh. “You’re seeing it around everywhere, but we’re definitely seeing an increase in that, which is helping offset some of the other things I’ll talk about.”
Act 13 Marcellus rebate is right on target, budgeted at $30,000. And it’s important that it’s up $13,000 from last year.
“So we are seeing that natural gas flow increase,” he said.
The police booking center is up approximately $20,000 from 2020 to 2021, right on the target budget amount of $49,000.
“This is primarily due to increases from wages, rental fees and the evidence.com fee reimbursement we have with the county. This one I’m really proud of refunds,” said Arbaugh. “We’re up $9,000 over the budgeted amount. And this is due to reimbursements from our insurance programs for excellent performance and few insurance claims. Our folks have been doing really good, staying safe at work. We’re doing really good with vehicle incidents and other kind of accidents on the township side anyways.
“We’ve been doing great and the better we do, the more reimbursements we get,” he said. “So next year, hopefully we look even better and then really expenditures have been right on target except for fuel, again, considerably higher than we anticipated. What about $45,000 higher than we thought we’d be at this time? So hopefully we see some relief here in the future and get back on target there.”