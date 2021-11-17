ST. MARYS — St. Marys City Manager Joe Fleming addressed several city topics and projects during Monday evening’s council meeting.
Firstly, he thanked everyone for their involvement in making the “Haunted Forest” Halloween event in St. Marys parks a success. More than 1,100 people attended, and commended the volunteers on an “excellent job.”
The Vine Road side of Benzinger Park has been graded and expanded, said Fleming. Also, the ice rink has been installed for the winter season. An opening date has not yet been announced.
The City of St. Marys has “gone mobile,” Fleming said, noting the “My St. Marys” App is now available. The city’s new website is active, and in the process of being upgraded.
When meeting with City of St. Marys Code Enforcement, it was noted that Fleming will be changing a policy concerning resident complaints.
“Since we are in the process of upgrading our systems through the apps and website, I’m going to be asking residents to submit written or electronic complaints, so we can better track and better follow-up on all of them,” he said. “I urge residents to do so, due to the fact that with verbal submissions, I’m afraid some will fall through the cracks.”
Unfortunately, the newly-installed Fitness Court, located at the Downtown Event Park, has already experienced some acts of vandalism, Fleming reported. If residents have any information on this, they should contact the City of St. Marys Police Department.
Mayor Chris Pletcher commented that this is a shame, given the grand opening was just held Oct. 29. Fleming responded that a week after that, there was a vandalism situation, and most recently, one that damaged the court’s padding.
Fleming also thanked everyone involved in the Nov. 11 Veterans Day Ceremony on the Diamond, including the St. Marys American Legion Post 103 and St. Marys Servicemen’s Burial Detail.
The city’s street department is still conducting leaf collections, Fleming said, but is transferring to winter season precautions, including having already salted the roads.
Those around downtown St. Marys may notice street crews decorating for the Christmas season.
Fleming addressed that municipal elections were held Nov. 2, and the city will have a new council starting next year. The reorganization meeting is Jan. 3, 2022.
Council had its budget workshops Nov. 4, 8 and 9.
“I enjoyed the feedback and input moving the budget forward,” said Fleming. “A lot of hard decisions were made for the betterment of the city.”
Fleming also wished everyone a Happy Thanksgiving, and hunters good luck during rifle season.