KERSEY — The Manufacturing Advanced Expo is scheduled for May 3 in Kersey following a hiatus of several years.
It’s an opportunity for regional manufacturers to see many technology solutions close to home to improve their operations all in one place.
The event will showcase more than 35 exhibits with the latest advancements in robotics and automation technology.
Vendors will demonstrate manufacturing technology for a smarter and more productive shop floor, and how technology solutions can ease workforce challenges.
Educational sessions will highlight advanced technology and applications.
The expo is scheduled for the Red Fern in Kersey on May 3. The event is free and will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
According to John Bridgen, sales team leader for NEFF — Industrial Automation Distributors — the event premier sponsor, this type of event is important to bring all the latest technology to one place for manufacturers in the region to talk one on one with many product representatives in one day.
“This event will get the conversation started about technology a manufacturing company may be thinking about or perhaps didn’t know much about, then follow-up onsite visits can be planned with representatives to review specific needs for their operation,” said Bridgen. “We encourage manufacturers to bring along their automation and manufacturing challenges (reduced scrap, increased up-time, etc), because there will be a room full of experts able to provide ideas on moving an application or process forward.”