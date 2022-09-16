DuBOIS — The ongoing Maple Avenue construction project is still on track to be completed by the end of the year, according to City of DuBois Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
“We’re pleased to announce that the Maple Avenue project is still on schedule,” said Suplizio. “We’re hoping that it’ll be done by the end of October.”
Suplizio said city Engineer Chris Nasuti has been meeting with the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker on a regular basis, and they still feel confident that they’re on schedule and that they’re moving forward.
Nasuti, at Thursday’s city council work session, said paving is expected to start this weekend and finish up part of next week.
“We’re still scheduled to flip everything on Monday the (Sept.) 26th,” said Nasuti. “We’re still on schedule to finish at the end of October.”
“At least now we can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Suplizio. “Hopefully, this will conclude and everything will be done this year. This also includes the additional curbing that has to go in and the entire road will have a top coat of blacktop. It’s a lot of work, but we also have two solid months.”
Mayor Ed Walsh asked if the side streets will all be getting paved.
“(We) went over that today with them, side streets are getting all done,” said Nasuti. “All those roads that have been used as detour are going to get milled and paved as well.”
Last summer, the water line from Park Avenue down to the Oklahoma-Salem Road was replaced. The previous water line was well over 100 years old. The first phase of the project was the cutting down of at least 60 rotten trees along Maple Avenue in preparation for work on the new water line.
During the work session, Suplizio suggested to the council members that the city should look into having no trucks on Maple Avenue except for local deliveries once the project is completed.
“We did that on Main Street,” said Suplizio. “Something to think about. It’s now our road and now we have to take care of it. It’s not like you can just ask the state to pave this. We all know it’s the trucks that beat the road up, it might be something to consider.”
Council Member Diane Bernardo asked that no-truck proposal on Maple Avenue be put on the agenda for Monday’s council meeting.
Jake Brakes
During the work session, Suplizio said that he’s been getting some calls about Jake brakes.
“I wanted to reiterate ... that the (police) chief is going to start ... hitting it a little bit,” said Suplizio. “We will erect some signs ... just wanted to let the people know we know there are some problems” and the city will try to fix them.