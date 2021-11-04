Marjorie “Marge” Kay Kot, a resident of DuBois, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the age of 64.
Marge was a no-nonsense woman who had a heart of gold. She was willing to show kindness and help anyone who may have needed it. She enjoyed being in the comfort of her home where she could do the things she loved, like baking. Above all, she was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved her grandchild and great-grandchildren more than anything and lived to spend time surrounded by them.
Marge is survived by her spouse, Keith Hursey; her children, Jennifer (Logan) Searle and her husband, Mike Searle, and Steven Logan; her granddaughter, Amanda Smith; her two great-grandchildren, Jeremiah and Ava, as well as her four siblings, William Brownell, Sally Durr, Debbie Edler, and Billie Lee Murphy.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents, Beulah (Cook) and Wilfred Brownell, her sister, Marlene, and her husband, Larry Logan.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the DuBois Alliance Church with Pastor Richard Durr officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adamson Funeral Chapel and Crematorium.
Memorial donations may be made to the Gateway Humane Society, P.O. Box 678, Falls Creek, PA 15840.
