DuBOIS — Just before turning 9 years old on Monday, Marley Dixon of DuBois received the birthday present of a lifetime when she won gold medals at both the 2023 Keystone State Wrestling Championships and Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Youth Championships in her division, all within the past few weeks.
Dixon, a third-grade student at DuBois Central Catholic School, started doing the martial arts sport Jiu-Jitsu at the age of 4, later becoming invested in wrestling around age 7, said her mother Samantha Harris.
At first, the sport wasn’t clicking for Dixon, but she stayed determined, and has since become a force to be reckoned with on the wrestling mat.
In the past year alone, Dixon has also achieved the 2022 PAUSAW (Pennsylvania USA Wrestling) Freestyle State Champ and Greco State Champ titles. She is also a member of several national duo teams, said Harris, in places like Virginia, New Jersey, Indiana and Tennessee, and a member of many girls and boys duo teams in Pennsylvania.
Dixon’s accomplishments at such a young age don’t come without a ton of hard work. She stays devoted all year long, having attending numerous intense wrestling camps, and training Jiu-Jitsu at REAKT Fighting Arts and Fitness in DuBois, where she has achieved her yellow belt. She used this training, said Harris, to achieve bronze, silver and gold medals in Jiu-Jitsu tournaments.
And, she now has her own wrestling room in the basement of the family home to practice in. Dixon also enjoys playing softball, taking piano lessons and is a straight A student.
The Keystone State Championships were held over the weekend of March 17 at Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex in Indiana, Pennsylvania, and the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Youth State Championships were held last weekend at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh.
Dixon was the champion in the girls 8U 55-pound division at the Keystone State Championships, and in the girls 8U 57-pound division at the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Championships.
Both organizations, although not affiliated, hold a championship each year, said Harris. She and Dixon’s father, Brandon –a former wrestler of several years –fully supported their daughter’s decision to compete for both titles.
“Many people will try and have their wrestlers do both, (while) some prefer one over the other,” she said. “We did both because if she won, we wanted there to be no question that she earned it and deserved the title. She had the goal to win at both.”
Gripping her gold medal with a smile on her face, tears of joy were shed after Dixon won her first state championship title, something that obviously brought she and her family much excitement and pride.
“In both instances, she ran into her dad’s arms,” said Harris.
Dixon has continued to learn endlessly from the many coaches in her life, said Harris, never letting the idea that she is a girl be a reason she can’t conquer the wrestling world.
Dixon is blessed to have role models to look up to over the past couple of years, including her dad, Olympic medalists Helen Maroulis and Adeline Grey, as well as Pennsylvania’s Bo Basset.
“She really hopes that someday she can be great enough to have young wrestlers looking up to her,” said Harris.
Marley is also grateful for her ever-supportive wrestling community family.
Since achieving these titles, Dixon has received accolades from her hometown community, such as many words of “Congratulations,” and a note of support written on the marquee sign at The Hitching Post on Liberty Boulevard.
Dixon has never let her losses deter her from becoming better. Watching her start from scratch and be determined to achieve her dreams has made all of the hard work worthwhile, said Harris.
“I’d like to think the possibilities in her future are endless,” said Harris. “I can’t picture her doing anything else but working to be the best wrestler she can be. Marley really loves the sport.”