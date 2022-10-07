DuBOIS — In support of Hunger Action Month in September, Martin’s in DuBois gave another substantial monetary donation to the DuBois Area Food Pantry for the second consecutive year.
On Thursday during the food pantry’s regular distribution, Martin’s Food Store Manager Joe Kelly and employees presented a $10,000 check to aid in the local fight against hunger.
Hunger Action Month — an awareness campaign by Feeding America — aims to ensure that “nobody has to make an impossible decision between food and other necessities like medicine, utilities and childcare,” according to www.feedingamerica.org.
Throughout the month of September, Giant Company — Martin’s parent company — held several donation, volunteer and awareness efforts in light of Hunger Action Month.
It’s a “major focus” of Martin’s to help eliminate hunger in the local community, Kelly had said. They hope to make this donation to the DAFP an annual occurrence. The same $10,000 was donated in 2021.
DAFP Vice President Bob Spicher said the pantry serves those in need in the DuBois Area School District, carrying about 70-plus items regularly for clients.
The pantry moved to its current location on First Street about two years ago, Spicher said, which has provided ample room and resources for the pantry and its mission.
As the prices of groceries have gone up, Spicher said the pantry has noticed the need become greater and greater. Donations such as this one help pantry volunteers purchase groceries for local people who very much need the help.
It’s important to businesses like Martin’s to support all-volunteer organizations like the DAFP, and knowing that all of the donations stay local, Kelly said. Martin’s employees also volunteer at the DAFP twice a year.
Other local grocery stores also do their part in donating to the pantry, Spicher noted.
The $10,000 donation isn’t where it ends for Martin’s, though. The DuBois store is also currently holding another drive benefiting the food pantry, said Kelly, and around two weeks ago, collected 1,700 pounds of food for it.
The food pantry is always collecting nonperishable-item food donations, as well as any monetary contributions, he said. In addition to regular items, volunteers also give out milk, eggs, produce items and more.