ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area School District’s masking mandate went back into effect Nov. 11, based on statewide regulations.
Superintendent Harley Ramsey said SMASD’s Health and Safety Plan was approved in July 2021, indicating that masks would be optional, “unless otherwise mandated by the Pennsylvania Department of Health or Center for Disease Control.”
“The September DOH order requiring masks led us to change direction and require masking in all buildings,” he continued. “When the courts overturned that ruling last week, we temporarily reverted back to the approved Health and Safety plan of optional masking, given the fact that the order was, at least temporarily, no longer in effect.”
When it was confirmed that Gov. Tom Wolf filed an appeal to overturn the September mask mandate, Pennsylvania Rule of Appellate Procedure “provides that an appeal by the commonwealth, or a commonwealth officer, automatically triggers a stay of the original order,” Ramsey said.
“Based on that filing, we are back to the statewide mask order being in place until a ruling is made by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.”
The SMASD masking mandate went back into effect starting Nov. 11.
Ramsey, having just stepped into the superintendent position this fall, said he is unsure of what to expect in the future.
“We will continue to follow the approved Health and Safety Plan. Universal masking across the district has helped us reduce quarantines and maintain in-person instruction throughout the full first quarter of school. Safe, quality, and in-person instruction is where our focus remains,” he said.
Ramsey has been keeping the SMASD family updated via the SMASD Facebook page, and says he will continue to monitor the situation closely.
“I am personally quite thankful for the good people of the St. Marys community who have continued to support the district and adapt as changes surface,” he said. “The unique nature of the COVID-19 pandemic has created turmoil for many in our school community.
“I am committed to working collaboratively with leaders in the community to help our district and the greater St. Marys community move positively forward.”