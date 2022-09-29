DuBOIS — Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano made a stop at the DuBois Country Club in DuBois on Tuesday and talked about his vision to restore freedom in Pennsylvania if he wins the election on Nov. 8.
Mastriano, who was joined by his wife, Rebbie, told those in attendance that his opponent, Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro is “too extreme for Pennsylvania.”
Mastriano, is a retired U.S. Army colonel and was elected in May 2019 to serve as the senator for Pennsylvania’s 33rd District, serving Adams County and parts of Cumberland, Franklin and York counties.
Mastriano’s main initiatives include rebuilding families, restoring freedom, reviving the economy, reducing burden, restoring confidence and cleaning up Harrisburg. He told the audience that, if elected, he plans to end enforcement of mask and vaccine mandates and business restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19, putting parents in charge of education, restoring voting integrity, ending property tax and defending the right to life.
“We’re going to focus on several areas that will make life better for you and your families across the state,” said Mastriano. “People are going to want to be in Pennsylvania, people will want to stay here because of the opportunities and the freedom.”
Mastriano stressed the importance of safe and secure communities. He believes government’s top job is to provide for the safety of its citizens. As governor, he said he will hold elected officials accountable for enforcing the law and prosecuting crime. If they won’t do their jobs, Mastriano said he will remove them.
Mastriano said he will support law enforcement by ensuring they have adequate funding. He’ll keep violent criminals behind bars and he’ll strengthen penalties for repeat offenders and those convicted of violent crime. He’ll also support funding for additional prosecutors in high-crime areas.
Concerning school parental rights and school curriculum, Mastriano said, on day one, he will place an immediate ban on critical race and gender theory studies in Pennsylvania schools.
On day one, Mastriano said he will place an immediate ban on biological males in girls’ locker rooms and restrooms. On the same day, Mastriano will ban biological males from competing in girls’ sports.
Mastriano said he will pull Pennsylvania out of Gov. Tom Wolf’s “disastrous” Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. He’ll encourage investments in the natural gas and coal industries, and he’ll lift Wolf’s regulations, taxes, and fees on these industries.
Mastriano also believes the property tax on homeowners is an unfair burden and he’ll immediately establish a Property Tax Elimination Taskforce to find a way to get this burden off of hardworking Pennsylvania homeowners. Mastriano said he will work with the legislature to slash the gas tax and lower the corporate net income tax rate to attract business to the commonwealth.