DuBOIS — DuBois Magisterial District Judge-elect David Sean Meholick expressed appreciation to his voters on Wednesday, a day after he was elected to the vacant post.
“The people of our community have spoken and they have spoken loudly by delivering an unprecedented, landslide victory for our campaign,” said Meholick. “My family and I would like to personally and sincerely thank everyone in the community in District 46-3-01 who took the time to come out and turn out on Tuesday to vote and support our campaign. I am honored to be given the opportunity to lead our local Judiciary in a new era of justice.”
Meholick, of DuBois, received 4,185 votes, while his opponent, Elliot Gelfand, also of DuBois, garnered 1,932 votes, according to unofficial results released by the Clearfield County Elections Office.
Though Meholick and Gelfand, both registered Republicans, cross-filed in the May 18 primary election, Gelfand won the Democratic nomination and Meholick won the Republican nomination.
Election results are not certified until the entire vote count is completed, including the write-ins, according to Clearfield County Director of Elections Dawn Graham. The county has to certify to the state by Nov. 22.
Graham said the swearing-in ceremony for Meholick is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom #1 at the Clearfield County Courthouse in Clearfield.
The justice seat, District 46-3-01 of Clearfield County, includes the areas of DuBois, Sandy Township, Huston Township, Brady Township, Troutville, Pine Township and Union Township and is a six-year term. A special election was held for the seat following the retirement of long-time Judge Patrick Ford in October 2020. He held the position since 1994.