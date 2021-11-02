DuBOIS — David Sean Meholick will be the new DuBois Magisterial District Judge after defeating Elliot Gelfand in Tuesday's general election, according to unofficial results from Clearfield County.
Meholick outpolled Gelfand, 4,185-1,932 votes, in the most hotly-contested race in DuBois and its surrounding areas.
Gelfand and Meholick both cross-filed as Republicans and Democrats in the May 18 primary election. Gelfand won the Democratic nomination and Meholick won the Republican nomination.
The justice seat, District 46-3-01 of Clearfield County, includes the areas of DuBois, Sandy Township, Huston Township, Brady Township, Troutville, Pine Township and Union Township. A special election was held for the seat following the retirement of long-time Judge Patrick Ford in October 2020. He held the position since 1994.
Magisterial District Judges, once known as “justices of the peace” or “magistrates,” are the first level of judge in Pennsylvania’s judicial system, and are many citizens’ first and only contact with it. They handle the initial stages of criminal cases, traffic and parking tickets, landlord-tenant cases, and civil lawsuits for up to $12,000 in money claims. District Judges do not need a legal background before holding the position, though a four-week certification class is a requirement for those without this experience.
The annual salary for all Magisterial District Judges throughout the commonwealth is $93,338 and it is a six-year term.
Meholick is a lifelong resident of the DuBois area and currently resides in the City of DuBois with his wife, Robin, and their toddler son, Croix.
Meholick is a 1986 graduate of DuBois Area High School. His post-secondary education includes a Bachelor of Arts in criminology degree earned in 1991 from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a Master of Business Administration degree earned in 2001 from Waynesburg University.
Meholick has prior experience and background in intermediate punishment and community corrections. From 1991 to 1994, Meholick served the Clearfield County Judiciary and the Department of Probation Services as a county probation and parole officer. He was responsible for overseeing and supervising a caseload of 160-plus felonious and misdemeanant offenders sentenced by the court, according to his announcement.
In 1994, Meholick was promoted to the position of court administrator. He was recruited, hired, trained and mentored by the late jurist the Honorable John K. Reilly, Jr., the longest serving President Judge and Common Pleas Judge in the history of the Clearfield County Judiciary. Meholick served as court administrator until late 2006.
He is currently employed by Owens-Illinois Selecting Department as a production worker.