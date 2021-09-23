BIG RUN — Members of the Big Run Betas approached the Big Run Borough Council Monday evening about taking on part of the cleaning job for the War Memorial ahead of the group’s event to be held at the venue in October.
The Big Run Borough Council has been trying to hire a cleaning service for the building for several months with no luck. This was a topic once again on Monday when Councilmember Kathy MacAulay said the most recent person recommended to the council turned down the job.
Betas President Christine Fox and Vice President Robin McKee were also attending the meeting to follow up on the organization’s craft and vendor show coming up. MacAulay asked what the group would need cleaned for their event so the council could try to make arrangements for it to be done.
“My thought is having a community day down here, because we’re really having a hard time finding someone that even wants to take this on, and having some volunteers from your organization,” MacAulay said.
The Betas’ vendor show is scheduled for Oct. 16 at the War Memorial, and will be the first event since having to close the building due to COVID-19. During the discussion of the cleaning service, McKee spoke up about possibly taking on some of the project.
“I have crazy organization skills, and crazy cleaning skills,” McKee said. “The kitchen, I feel I could do a wonderful job in there. However, I’m not going to volunteer my time because it is madness in there.”
She clarified that she was not offering to clean the entire building, but would focus on the kitchen, and possibly the bathrooms. She also said she was not volunteering her time for this because of the extent of cleaning and organizing that needs done.
Fox also offered that she would be willing to help clean and organize these parts of the building alongside McKee. The pair agreed they work well together on projects such as this from their time with the Betas.
McKee said she would also purchase some storage items, and would count and catalog all of the utensils and items in the kitchen. She said she will need to buy some cleaning and organizational supplies.
“I’m very frugal when I do those types of things,” McKee said.
The council approved this agreement and to pay each McKee and Fox $15 an hour for the time they spend on the War Memorial. It also approved allotting $200 to McKee and Fox for buying cleaning supplies without having to ask permission of the council.