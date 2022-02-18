DuBOIS — After finally being able to gather together again, members of The Cove Drop In Center are creating a mosaic out of stained glass pieces to display inside of the South Brady Street building in DuBois.
The Cove is a mental health agency that focuses on providing people a place of judgement-free resources, friendship, encouragement and activities while they're working toward recovery.
Director Marti Jo McCartney, who took over in October 2020, said after The Cove's longtime closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, starting in March of 2020, it was able to fully reopen in July 2021. The agency is governed by the Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS).
Since its reopening, The Cove is open less than it originally was, she said. But, they are still able to have their holiday parties, such as the ones on Thanksgiving and Christmas, with a 25-person limit.
McCartney herself has acquired a new hobby – working with stained glass – one she has now shared with members of The Cove.
She and the members are currently working on a mosaic, a stained glass piece that features the words “The Cove” across a horizontal space. The idea is to take the leftover stained glass pieces and create something new.
“Each week, we sit down as a group, and we talk about creating something,” she said.
What they also talk about, she said, is the message behind the creation.
“Even though it's not perfect, and all the pieces don't fit together perfectly, doesn't mean it's not beautiful,” McCartney said. “Even if your life isn't perfect and pieces are broken or missing, it's still beautiful.”
Corbin's Stained Glass Studio in Summerville, where McCartney began taking lessons with stained glass, donated all of the pieces for The Cove's new masterpiece.
The new piece of art will be displayed inside of The Cove building when it's finished.
After suffering a fire in 2019, the South Brady Street building has now been fully remodeled, with hardwood floors, a new ceiling, new priming and painting and extra perks like pool tables.
Members typically enjoy playing pool, card games, reading books, crafts, video games and more. They can also use the computer for things like hunting for a job or apartment. McCartney hopes to bring cooking classes back in the near future.
Guests have been welcomed back, too, like Roads to Recovery representatives, who come in and discuss things like mental health with members during focus groups, she added.
There are regulars who depend on coming to The Cove for fellowship each and every day, McCartney said, something that is important for their well-being.
As the weather gets warmer, McCartney said members are requesting a cookout, possibly at the DuBois City Park or Parker Dam State Park.
Clearfield/Jefferson Counties Community Support Program will be hosting its annual “CSP Day,” an arts and craft fair this year, on May 19 at The Avenue West in downtown DuBois, she noted.
For more information, visit The Cove Facebook page or call 814-503-8374.