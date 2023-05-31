KERSEY — Memorial Day observance in Fox Township was conducted by members of Fox Post 511 of the American Legion and the Fox Township Burial Detail.
Leon Blashock served as master of ceremonies, Fr. Kevin Holland, pastor of St. Boniface Church, offered the opening prayer, and the Rev. Ann Foor from the Kersey United Methodist Church gave the Benediction and closing prayer.
Ila Doran sang “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Brianna Cooney sang “Amazing Grace,” and “God Bless America” was sung by Janelle and Annaliese Doran.
Supervisor Randy Gradizzi recognized the Legionnaires who are members of the Fox Township Burial Detail who “honor our veterans by attending every funeral, no matter the weather, no matter what else they have to do that day, they take the time to do it, and I thank them for that.”
Gradizzi commented that he has been at Memorial Day observances as a township supervisor for the past 24 years.
“But, one of the things that touched me the most at every single ceremony was when the chosen flag detail carries the flag through the audience to the flagpole and they position themselves there by the flag. And then they carefully attach it to the rope and raise it, doing their best to make sure that the flag doesn’t touch the ground. There’s a lot of honor in it, and they raise that flag to the top of the pole. And when that flag’s up there, it’s a symbol for this country. It’s a symbol of freedom, and we, as a group, pledge our allegiance to that flag. It is everything we stand for, and we pledge that we are one nation under God. And then the flag comes down to half staff to remind us of the men and women who have given their lives to make sure we can do the things we want to do and be free. And for that, today we honor them.”
Members of the burial detail demonstrated each of the 13 folds of the flag as Blashock explained the significance of each one.
“The first fold of our flag is a symbol of life, and the second fold is a symbol of our belief in life eternal.
“The third fold is made in honor and remembrance of the veterans departing our ranks, and those who gave a portion of their lives for our country to attain peace throughout the world. The fourth fold represents our weaker nature, for as American citizens trusting in God, it is to Him we turn in times of peace, as well as in time of war for His Divine Guidance.
“The fifth fold is a tribute to our country for in the words of Stephen Decatur, ‘Our country, in dealing with other countries, may she always be right, but it is still our country, right or wrong.’ The sixth fold is for where our hearts lie. It is with our heart that we pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
“The seventh fold is a tribute to our armed forces, for it is through the armed forces that we protect our country and our flag against all enemies.
“The eighth fold is a tribute to the one who entered into the valley of the shadow of death, that we might see the light of day, and to honor our mother, for whom it flies on Mother’s Day.
“The ninth fold is a tribute to womanhood, for it has been through their abiding faith, love, loyalty, and devotion that the character of men and women who have made this country great have been molded.
“The 10th fold is a tribute to father, for he, too, has given his sons and daughters for the defense of our country since he or she was first-born.
“The 11th fold, in the eyes of Hebrew citizens, represents the lower portion of the seal of King David and glorifies, in their eyes, the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob.
“The 12th fold, in the eyes of a Christian citizen, represents an emblem of eternity, and glorifies, in their eyes, God the Father, God the Son, and Holy Ghost.
“The last fold, when the flag is completely folded, the stars are uppermost, reminding us of our national motto, ‘In God We Trust.’”
Steve Miller then read General Logan’s Memorial Day order No. 11, establishing Memorial Day as a day to decorate the graves of the veterans who died in defense of their country.
The service concluded with a rifle salute by the burial detail, and the playing of “Taps” by Chris Gankoski.