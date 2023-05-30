DuBOIS — Morningside Cemetery was full of patriotism on the morning of Memorial Day, as American flags graced the graves of veterans and the community gathered to honor their service and sacrifice.
Hosted by the DuBois American Legion Post 17, veterans of the VFW Post 813 and DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Chapter 65 were also in attendance at Monday’s ceremony.
John Fritz, a U.S. Air Force veteran with DuBois American Legion Post 17, served as the event’s master of ceremonies. He welcomed everyone, and also introduced all of the event’s speakers.
The 2023 main speaker was decorated war veteran Joseph Glazer with the American Legion. In his speech, Glazer made reference to the advancement and focus on technology in today’s world. He spoke of his days serving his country and stories he has been told by fellow soldiers.
“In today’s world, less than 1 percent of youth volunteer for the military,” he said. “So, the majority of our youth only know war from the reality games they play. When we, our friends and our children play the myriad of war games available to us, all we have to do is hit the reset button whenever something goes wrong, or we lose the game.
“It makes me wonder what went through a dying soldier’s mind, or that of his buddies, as they watched him slip away.”
Glazer told the stories of soldiers in the Revolutionary and Civil wars, as well as the Vietnam War and World War I. These veterans who returned home had little to no help from the government that sent them to war, he said.
Again, he said, there was no “reset button,” with many lives lost to the cruelty of war.
“Once again, we gather here as free Americans to remember our honored dead of all wars,” he said. “The United States has existed for 247 years, and many a young man has marched off to war to defend our freedom. Most of them returned; some did not. The ones that didn’t, we honor on this Memorial Day.”
He also noted the passing of the GI Bill after World War II, calling it the “single greatest piece of legislation ever passed.” It contained college education, housing and medical benefits for all veterans, and for the families of those who had died, Glazer said.
“Veterans organizations like the American Legion, VFW, DAV (Disabled American Veterans), Vietnam Veterans of America and others stand ready to assist these families,” he said.
Glazer encouraged veterans to get involved in these organizations, helping the families left behind and the veterans who need help.
“Who knows –one day, you or your family may need help, too,” he said.
Boy Scout Troop 36 and Cub Pack 27 held the military service flags. Boy Scout Troop 36 also led the Pledge of Allegiance. The National Anthem was sang by Melissa Gornati, and American Legion Chaplain Ben Cramer provided the opening invocation and benediction.
The DuBois Area High School Band provided music.
Other speakers included Clearfield County Commissioner John Nobel, American Legion Post 17 Commander Dayton Nixon and David Gralla of the DAV Chapter 65.
In conclusion, Fritz, too, encouraged local veterans to get involved in one of these organizations to make a difference. He also encouraged everyone to look at all of the veterans’ graves, and continue to “say their names” so they will be remembered.
Flags were placed in memory of veterans of war, according to the program, including:
- Revolutionary War –Dave Kovall
- Civil War –Ben Cramer
- WWI –Daryln Almendarez
- WWII –Richard Coccimigilio
- Korean War –Scott Kirk (SAL)
- Vietnam War –Lon DeSalve
- Persian Gulf –Jake Short
- Global War on Terrorism –Ray Cooper
The placing of the wreaths, according to the program, included:
- Karen Perry and Dave Kovall –Gold Star Mothers
- Elaine Knarr –Daughters of the American Revolution
- Scott and Marcia Muir –American Legion Auxiliary
- Ernie and Karen Naugle –VFW Auxiliary
- David Gralla and Kathy Hibner –DAV Chapter 65
- Jake Short and Sherry Heberling –Persian Gulf Veterans
- Lon Desalve and Sue Nedza –Global War on Terrorism
- Daryl Almendarez and Alicia Mullins –Sons of the American Legion
At the conclusion of the ceremony, the VFW Honor Guard fired its rifles three times to salute fallen comrades, and performed Taps. A luncheon followed at the American Legion Post 17.