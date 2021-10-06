PUNXSUTAWNEY — Friends and other members of the “Magical World of Dancing Horses” show set up a tribute to longtime show horse Fire Magic, who died last year.
Fire Magic held a special place in the show as he had been with coordinator Dianne Olds Rossi for about 25 years, and had been in the show for 20 years. She called him her partner.
“Everybody knew him, everybody waited to see him,” Rossi said. “There’ll always be a big empty space, so what do we do in place of him because nobody could replace him.”
He was affectionately called “Chewy” by those who worked with him a lot for the show.
Rossi said he was a Friesian breed from Holland, which are normally black, but he was red. She had a Breyer Horse statue made of him that was part of the display at last weekend’s event in Punxsutawney.
Rossi had him since he was six months old, and he did his first performance with her when he was 5 years old. Her friends took care of Fire Magic when he died because of how hard it was for her. They had him cremated because “I couldn’t stand just to throw him in a hole.”
His ashes sat in a display box with a placard on it as part of the memorial display as well.
According to Pam Buterbaugh, who helps coordinate the show, many people in the area knew the horse because he has been in the show since it first came to the area in 2015.
“We have a lot of horses that do a lot of things, but not like him. He was special,” Buterbaugh said.
Even after he retired from the shows, Rossi would bring him out to do little things in the show just so the audience could see him. He even performed with one eye, still a reliable show partner for Rossi.
“This memorial will be nice this year,” Buterbaugh said. “He was a big part of the show.”