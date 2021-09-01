DuBOIS — Memory care residents at Christ the King Manor were matched with their perfect soft companions during a new charitable event Aug. 28.
The charity “Companions of the Heart Adoptables” purchases new stuffed animals for nursing home residents in the area. The mission of the group is to bring comfort to memory care patients by giving them a stuffed animal and a forever companion, said Founder Amy Gardner, who started the charity in February 2021.
Both Gardner and CTKM Activities Director Robin Badger said the “Adopt-a-Pet” event was a huge success.
“Some of the residents were saying that they are not allowed to have pets, or they already have a dog or another animal,” said Gardner. “They couldn’t believe that someone just brought one in for them for free.”
Seeing the delight on the residents’ faces just reaffirmed the charity’s purpose, she said, and how much the effort means to them.
“It was absolutely magical to see how the animals really picked their owners today. They matched perfectly,” said Gardner.
One of the residents, Ruth Murray, adopted an orange cat named Cheeto.
“She was so happy, and she showed him off to everyone,” Gardner said. “He fit perfectly on her lap. She would lay her hand on his body, so he wouldn’t fall off of the wheelchair.”
Resident Art Kear told everyone a story about how a dog followed his children home, and they kept him a secret for weeks before telling him. The dog, Henry, turned out to be Kear’s best companion.
Since there could only be “one Henry,” said Kear, he adopted Fao the stuffed animal dog.
Teenager Braden Gardner sat and talked with most of the residents and helped them with their adoption.
Badger said the residents love animals, and this event reminded them of the pets they once had.
“A decision many residents face when coming to an extended care facility (is that) they sometimes have to give up their pets, or find other caretakers for them,” she said. “This experience can be heartbreaking for them.”
Residents were encouraged to choose which animal appealed best to them, said Badger, picking their own pet and even signing adoption papers.
“The event brought back so many good memories for our residents, and even our non-verbal residents found comfort holding and stroking their new pets,” said Badger. “The entire experience was lovely, from beginning to end.”
Gardner did a fantastic job with the memory care residents, Badger added, and she hopes to have Companions of the Heart Adoptables return for an event with CTKM’s skilled residents as well.
Gardner also expressed that she is forever grateful to staff at CTKM for allowing her the opportunity to start this new adventure with the residents.
“We are already discussing options for having our event outside next year,” she said.
Pictures and videos of Saturday’s event will be posted to the Companions of the Heart Adoptables Facebook page soon, Gardner noted. Donations can be made by visiting the Facebook page. There are also donation boxes at Clearfield Tire and Waggin’ Trains pet store in Clearfield.