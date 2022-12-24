DuBOIS — Merakey High Point Center employees met this week to pick up gifts collected through the nonprofit’s holiday toy drive and delivered them to local families just in time for the holidays.
Merakey’s High Point Center in DuBois has collected gifts for more than 20 local children and adolescents that are currently in Merakey’s Foster Care program.
“The toy drive is truly wonderful,” said foster parent Sherri Bett. “It makes that Christmas experience extra special for foster children because, while we still certainly buy them gifts on our own, it’s nice to have the extra provided to the kids. There are things that were on their list and they just get so excited on Christmas morning.”
Michelle Buzard, Merakey’s executive director of child welfare, said she enjoys getting the pictures and the stories from the program staff who are able to deliver those toys to the homes. It’s a good feeling, she said, seeing the children and their response, and the family’s appreciation for it.
Throughout the month of December, the Merakey Foundation has worked to collect gifts and donations to support children and families in Merakey’s Foster Care program. Approximately 200 youth across Pennsylvania will be surprised this year with gifts from Merakey’s Holiday Toy Drive.
Bett has been a foster care parent through Merakey’s program since 2017 and has fostered eight children with Merakey’s support.
“My husband and I wanted to work with children who needed homes,” said Bett. “We had worked previously at George Junior in Grove City, and we had seen such a strong need for children to be placed into homes, and so we decided that we wanted to go into foster care, and we were actually looking to go in into adoption. The goal here at Merakey is certainly to reunify with the natural family if we can, but one of the little girls that came under our care did not have a natural family to reunify with. So we applied for adoption and we adopted her two years ago.”
Currently, Bett and her husband are fostering another child in their home as well.
“We truly enjoy the whole idea of working with these kids,” said Bett. “And watching them grow and develop into young adults has just been such an incredible experience.”
“I think the term, it takes a village to raise your children, it kind of fits here,” said Buzard. “So without people like Sherri and other families that take in these kids that need homes, they’d be sitting in shelters or in offices or in hospitals. And I think this (toy drive) is just one more way that the community can show support and assistance for both the families and the kids that need us.”
Buzard said there is always a need for foster families.
“Every family has something different to offer and there are so many different children with different needs,” Buzard said. “We (Merakey) really do try to do our best and match kids with families that will be successful with them and that the kids will be successful with them as well.”
“I think it’s important to be aware that there is a strong need for kids to have homes,” said Bett. “I don’t think that any family can be a foster parent. I think that it really takes the desire to want to help kids, and it takes a lot of extra time. You have to be willing to make that commitment to a child’s life and have the time to invest in helping them. But the outcome is just incredibly rewarding.”
Bett admits fostering a child isn’t easy.
“There are certainly some very challenging children that have come through our home, but I can honestly say that every single one of them, even the ones that were the most challenging, still blessed our families in different ways,” said Bett. “We were still able to see them grow and learn from the experience — because not only do I think that the kids learn from my husband and I, but I think we learned so much as parents from them as well. You start to really appreciate what you had growing up as a kid when you start talking to these kids and learning about where they come from in their past and understanding they didn’t have all the experiences growing up like you did. And to be able to take them on vacations and on trips, and it’s just very rewarding.”
Merakey’s Foster Care program provides children and adolescents with safe homes and foster families with 24/7 support and a stipend. If interested in learning more about the program or how to sign up to become a foster parent at Merakey, please visit: https://www.merakey.org/services/foster-care or call 833-629-2220.