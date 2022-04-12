REYNOLDSVILLE — While some in the area have recently lost jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still many in the same boat due to other factors such as homelessness, battling addiction, domestic violence and more.
The Michael/Courtney Memorial Loft — a new initiative by the Jefferson County Housing Authority — is striving to help those in need.
People line up for food banks when possible, but there are other items that get forgotten such as everyday health and beauty products, laundry products, household goods, furniture, clothing and so on, according to the Jefferson County Housing Authority.
“We have many people in our area in need of many things, and it can be heartbreaking to know how bad things really can be for some, especially those who are dealing with a disability, a circumstance in which they need help with, but may not be ready or able to get help. As a parent, I raised my family to help others,” said Resident Opportunities Self Sufficiency Coordinator Tonya Pryzbrowski.
Przybrowski observed the various voids after switching careers, which led to her wanting to create a space where items could be stored and used for those less fortunate. When Przybrowski shared this idea with JCHA Executive Director Deb Shook, she learned that Shook had suffered the loss of her daughter, Courtney.
“Courtney had a smile that could light up a room, and an infectious laugh. She never met a stranger. She was an amazing, kind, giving soul, who always had a special place in her heart for those struggling with addiction,” said Shook.
Przybrowski, being a mother who recently lost her son, knew all too well the baggage that comes with this.
“Michael (Przybrowski) had a larger than life, vibrant personality and would give anyone the shirt off his back. He would not think twice before giving his last hundred dollars to a friend in need. He was a good friend and had a contagious laugh that echoed a room,” she said.
With the help of Housing Director Nicole Brown, Przybrowski set out on a mission to acquire donations. The Walmart Distribution Center answered the call to kickstart needed items.
The Michael/Courtney Memorial Loft was created in memory of Przybrowski and Shook’s children, and out of this great loss has also come a vehicle, which will serve those who are less fortunate in the area. In this way, the loving, giving, kind hearts of Michael and Courtney will continue to live on.
Walmart Distribution Center has been gracious in donating/aiding in helping residents gain access to items which allows them to maintain employment, have clean homes and healthy families.
“Being able to house someone who has been homeless, and hand them a goody bag full of needed items to get them started, can make a world of difference. I have seen it firsthand, thanks to Walmart Distribution Center,” Pryzbrowski said.
The “loft” is currently located in a storage unit, but JCHA has plans to move the loft to a more permanent site. The donated items are quickly outgrowing the storage unit, and plans are underway for a garage-type structure to be placed at JCHA’s Reynoldsville site.
The loft is always looking for other donors to help support its mission. For more information, contact Przybrowski at 814-938-7140, ext. 121, or by emailing servicecoordinator@jeffcoha.com.